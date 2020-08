Adelani Adepegba, Abuja The Nigeria Union of Pensioners has demanded the payment of N25.3bn pension arrears owed retired electricity workers by the Federal Government. It stated that the arrears comprised N14.5bn for harmonisation, N7.5b monetisation, N3bn for year 2000 retirees and N972m rebate allowance. Disclosing this at the end of a meeting in Abuja on







Source: Punch Newspaper