The Academic Staff Union of Universities has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to constitute a special visitation panel to look into the purported removal of Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe as Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos. Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU National President, made the call while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja. Ogunyemi
Source: Punch Newspaper
UNILAG crisis: ASUU wants Buhari to constitute visitation panel