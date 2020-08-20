Sodiq Oyeleke A 16-year-old female COVID-19 patient is taking her senior secondary school certificate examination at the Kwara State COVID-19/Infectious Disease Centre in Ilorin, the state capital, an official said on Wednesday. The patient wrote her Agricultural Science paper on Wednesday under close supervision by an official of the West African Examination Council. Team Lead/Manager
Source: Punch Newspaper
16-year-old COVID-19 patient takes WASSCE from Kwara isolation centre