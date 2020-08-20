Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Suspected Islamic State of West Africa elements have reportedly abducted scores of persons in Kukawa, Borno State. The incident happened on Tuesday night as troops killed eight ISWAP insurgents during an encounter in the area. Three out of five soldiers who sustained varying degrees of injuries later died. The Defence headquarters confirmed
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today ISWAP abducts scores as troops neutralise terrorists in Borno