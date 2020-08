Tunde Oyekola, Ilorin Widows of slain soldiers in Kwara State are to benefit from the Federal Government Special Public Works Programme, which commences in October, this year. The Chairman of the Federal Government Special Public Works Programme in the state, Mr Oluwasegun Oyewo, disclosed this during the distribution of forms to beneficiaries of the programme.

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper