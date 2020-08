Ade Adesomoju, Abuja The Federal High Court in Abuja has approved service through substituted means in the suit seeking an order disqualifying Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the forthcoming September 19, 2020, Edo State. The order for substituted means was issued by Justice Taiwo on August 18, 2020,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper