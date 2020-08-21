Irish minister resigns after breaching COVID-19 rules

Irelands agriculture minister resigned on Friday for breaching government coronavirus guidelines by attending a parliamentary golf society dinner. Prime minister Micheal Martin said he accepted Dara Callearys resignation after just 37 days in the position, calling it the right decision and an error of judgement. People all over the country have made very difficult, personalsacrifices
Source: Punch Newspaper
