Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja The Nigerian power industry achieved another improved all-time national peak of 5,420.30 megawatts, the Transmission Company of Nigeria announced on Thursday. It was also gathered that the 5,420.3MW was effectively transmitted through the national grid at a frequency of 50.10Hz at 9:15pm on August 18, 2020. This is the highest ever recorded

Source: Punch Newspaper