Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Several human rights advocates, including the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, hailed the Nigerian Bar Association for withdrawing its invitation to Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who was scheduled to speak at its Annual General Conference next week. The NBA in a tweet on Thursday said it had decided to remove El-Rufai

Source: Punch Newspaper