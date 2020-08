Grace Edema Following the Federal Governments directives on Friday that the University of Lagos Senate nominates an acting Vice-Chancellor, newly appointed acting VC, Prof Omololu Soyombo, has stepped down with immediate effect. The governing council led by the Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, had appointed Soyombo last week after it sacked Prof Oluwatoyin Ogundipe. Soyombo, in

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper