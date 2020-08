Former Sweden star Henrik Larsson and ex-Hoffenheim boss Alfred Schreuder will join new coach Ronald Koemans staff at Barcelona, the club announced on Friday. Larsson and Schreuder signed two-year deals. Koeman was appointed earlier this week as the replacement for Quique Setien, who was sacked in the wake of Barcas 8-2 defeat by Bayern Munich







Source: Punch Newspaper