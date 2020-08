Adelani Adepegba The Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Friday rescued two children that were allegedly locked in a toilet and subjected to inhuman treatment by their guardian who lived on the second floor of a two-storey building in FCDA quarters, Garki, Abuja. One of the children, Wisdom Chidemi, 9 years, who miraculously escaped through

Source: Punch Newspaper