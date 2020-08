Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 16-year-old boy, Adeniyi Muhammed, for allegedly stealing 14 used female pants. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested following a report by one of his

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper