Lara Adejoro A Professor of Anatomy and Consultant Reproductive Endocrinologist, Oladapo Ashiru, has warned that environmental pollution from toxins and infections are increasing the prevalence of male infertility in Nigeria. Speaking in an interview with PUNCH HealthWise, Ashiru said studies have also confirmed the observation. The fumes from vehicles contain the gas from lead, cobalt,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper