Adebayo Folorunsho-Francis The Lagos State Employee Wellness Centre says it has been difficult convincing depressed doctors, nurses and other health workers in the civil service to come for treatment at designated mental health facilities. LASWELL noted that most of those who need treatment for depression are not coming forward because of fear and stigma. Speaking
Source: Punch Newspaper
Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Why its difficult convincing depressed health workers to come for treatment LASWELL