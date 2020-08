TONY OKAFOR writes on the intrigues between once bosom friends the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and billionaire oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze which may be a prelude to the coming governorship contest in the state next year When the Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, and oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, recently engaged in diatribes,

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper