John Alechenu, Abuja The Caretaker Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Governor Mai Mala Buni, on Monday, reconciled the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva. For the first time in a long time, the two former governors were seen together walking shoulder to shoulder in public. READ

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper