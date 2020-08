Arrest Kekemeke now, security agencies urged Oladimeji Ramon and Peter Dada As the Ondo State governorship election draws nearer, a group, the Ondo State Youths Initiative, has accused the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Agboola Ajayi, of planning to incite violence. The group alleged that Ajayi, who is the governorship candidate of the Zenith

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper