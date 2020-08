Olufemi Olaniyi, Ibadan The suspected serial killer in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe, has been re-arrested. The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, who confirmed the development on the telephone to our correspondent in Ibadan on Sunday, said the 19-year-old suspect was back in custody. Residents

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper