Grace Edema A researcher and pharmacist at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Faculty of Pharmacy, Prof. Tiwa Ogunlade, and head of a team at the Genomics Hub of Helix Biogen, Dr Oladipo Kolawole have said that achieving success in drugs and vaccines production requires a sustained investment in research. Helix Biogen Consult is a privately owned







Source: Punch Newspaper