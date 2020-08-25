Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The Presidency says the Western Nigerian Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun, will now be run in accordance with the structure defined by the Inspector-General of Police. The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said this on Channels Televisions Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday. Shehu was speaking
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today IG will determine Amotekuns structure, says Presidency