Kayode Oyero Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), says many of the states agitating for community policing owe salaries. He said the President was particular about the sustenance of the community policing arrangement, hence, the delay with his assent. Before now, states across the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper