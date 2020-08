Adeyinka Adedipe, Benin THE leader of the All Progressives Congress in the Owan East Local Government Area of Edo State, Pally Iriase, has accused the Peoples Democratic Party of scuttling his partys ward to ward rally which started on Monday. Iriase on Tuesday accused the Local Government Chairman, Andrew Osigwe, of leading thugs to destroy

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper