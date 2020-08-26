Commuters stranded as danfo drivers protest on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway

Kayode Oyero Commuters were on Wednesday afternoon stranded along the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway as commercial bus drivers stopped operations. Our correspondents gathered that some operatives of the Lagos State Task Force had earlier stormed the Abule-Egba and Ijaiye areas in the Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government Area of the state. The task force officers were said to have



Source: Punch Newspaper

