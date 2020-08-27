Adelani Adepegba The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has arrested 25 officials of Vehicle Inspection Office, Federal Road Safety Corps, Motor Vehicle Licensing Authority, and other persons in connection with driving licence and vehicle particulars fraud in Lagos State. The operation which was carried out in collaboration with the Department of State
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today ICPC nabs 25 suspected driving licence fraudsters in Lagos