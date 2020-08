Patrick Odey, Uyo The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, Uyo Zonal Command, said it has rescued at least 132 victims of human trafficking in Akwa Ibom State in the last eight months. The Agencys Director-General, Dame Okah-Donli, said this on Thursday, in Uyo, the state capital, while fielding questions from newsmen

Source: Punch Newspaper