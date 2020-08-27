Rivers denies withdrawing sponsorship of NECO exams

Dennis Naku,Port Harcourt THE Rivers State Government on Wednesday debunked reports that it had withdrawn sponsorship of the examination organised by the National Examination Council for candidates in the state, saying there was a standing directive for sponsorship of all public exams yearly. The State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kaniye Ebeku, stated this while reacting



Source: Punch Newspaper

