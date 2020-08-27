Adelani Adepegba, Abuja No fewer than 410 members of the Darul Salam terrorist group have surrendered to the troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and other security agencies deployed at Uttu in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. The military said those taken into custody on Tuesday, included women and children. The Coordinator, Defence Media
Source: Punch Newspaper
UPDATED: 410 insurgents surrender as troops smash terrorist cell in Nasarawa