Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), has written a letter to the Central Bank of Nigeria demanding information on how the N338.6bn COVID-19 fund was spent. Falana said this in a letter titled, Request for Detailed Information on Beneficiaries of N338.66bn Coronavirus (COVID-19) Intervention Funds Disbursed Across Various Sectors in Nigeria







Source: Punch Newspaper