People are talking of the Chinese vaccine, the Russian vaccine, the vaccine from the Untied Kingdom, the vaccine from the United States of America. I am really yet to hear about a vaccine (for COVID-19) from Nigeria Professor Kayode Soremekun, Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye Ekiti, The PUNCH, Tuesday, August 25, 2020. The opening quote

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper