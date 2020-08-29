Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja The British Broadcasting Corporation says the description of the President of the African Development Bank, Akinwunmi Adesina, as flamboyant was not intentional. The BBC subsequently withdrew the description from its original report, describing the adjective as unnecessary. The news outlet said this in a tweet on Friday after several protests from a
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today AfDB: Description of Adesina as flamboyant not intentional, says BBC