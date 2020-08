Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, commiserated with friends and relatives of victims of the helicopter crash in the Opebi area of Lagos State. In a two-paragraph statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President prayed to God to console the bereaved and heal

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper