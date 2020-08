Tunde Oyediran, whose wife and two others were allegedly hacked to death by a TV repairer in Inisa town, Osun State, tells BOLA BAMIGBOLA how his initial arrest over the incident affected him What is your name’ My name is Tunde Oyediran. I am an employee of the Hospitals Management Board, State Hospital, Ikirun (Osun

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper