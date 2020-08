Sunday Aborisade, Abuja The Yoruba World Congress, an umbrella organisation for Yoruba nationals, has rejected the plans to place the Western Nigeria Security Outfit, Operation Amotekun, under the control of the Inspector General of Police and Nigeria Police Force. This was contained in a statement on Sunday, titled Yoruba World Congress supports Akeredolu, Makinde on

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper