Ogbonnaya Ikokwu, Umuahia The Commissioner of Police in Abia State, Mrs Janet Agbede, on Wednesday, paraded two suspected assassins identified as Victor Onyekachi and Emmanuel Okorie. The CP, in a statement made available to our correspondent, stated that the suspects were arrested following a petition by one Mark Ogbonnaya of Amaogudu Ahaba Imenyi in Isuikwuato

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper