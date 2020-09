Leke Baiyewu, Abuja The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has called on Ghanaian authorities to revisit the component of the law that requires a capital base of $1m for businesses to start, saying as Africans, Ghana should encourage brotherliness. Gbajabiamila was said to have made some far-reaching proposals that would bring an

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper