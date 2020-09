Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), will on Monday lead a Federal Government delegation to the 57th Ordinary Session of the Economic Community of West African States Authority of Heads of State and Government which will hold in Niamey, Niger Republic. As the ECOWAS Champion on the Fight against COVID-19, Buhari

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper