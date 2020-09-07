Foden, Greenwood dropped from England squad over COVID-19 breach

Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood have been sent home from England duty after breaching coronavirus rules, manager Gareth Southgate said on Monday. Southgate revealed Manchester City midfielder Foden and Manchester United forward Greenwood would not be travelling from Iceland to Denmark for Tuesdays Nations League match. Although Southgate refused to comment on the nature of



Source: Punch Newspaper

