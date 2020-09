Sampson Itode, Port Harcourt Association of filling station owners in Rivers State have vowed to shun Tuesdays organised labour strike in the state. Chairman, Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria, Francis Dimkpa, stated this in Port Harcourt on Monday following stakeholders meeting. Dimkpa, urged all filling stations in the state to remain opened

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper