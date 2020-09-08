Strike continues until judiciary workers demands are met JUSUN

Edward Nnachi, Abakaliki The leadership of the Judiciary Staff of Nigeria has said its members in Ebonyi State will continue their strike until their demands are met. JUSUN members in Ebonyi are demanding implementation of the Consolidated Judiciary Salary Structure and alleged the government of refusing to pay them their annual leave allowances and non-authorisation
Source: Punch Newspaper
