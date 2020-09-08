Tribunal sanctions doctors over three-month-old babys death

Friday Olokor, Abuja The Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal has sanctioned two doctors; Joseph Iyoha and Mukaila Oladipo for their negligence which caused the death of a three-month-old baby, Peace Oluwole. The Tribunal said the doctors, who were arraigned on seven counts, were incompetent in the management of the three-month-old baby and failed to
Source: Punch Newspaper
