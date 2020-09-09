Replace striking doctors with corps members, FG tells hospitals

By
Headliners
-
1



Friday Olokor, Abuja The Federal Government has directed the Chief Medical Directors and Managing Directors of federal tertiary hospitals to immediately commence the use of consultants and doctors on the National Youth Service Corps to provide routine services. The government also directed that locum staff should be brought in when and where necessary to forestall



Source: Punch Newspaper

