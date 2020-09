Peter Dada, Akure Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, no fewer than 17,000 persons would be recruited as ad-hoc staff for the poll by the Independent National Electoral Commission. According to the commission, the recruits comprised 15,000 corps members and 5,000 undergraduates of the federal higher institutions in the country. INEC

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper