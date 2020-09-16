BREAKING: Ogun workers declare strike over minimum wage, others

Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta Workers in Ogun State have commenced a one-week warning strike over the failure of the government to implement the new minimum wage. The State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Emmanuel Bankole, declared this after a three-hour closed-door meeting held between the leadership of organised labour and government officials which ended deadlock.
Source: Punch Newspaper
