Abiodun Nejo, Ado Ekiti The Chief Medical Director, Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti, Prof Adekunle Ajayi, has called on philanthropists and groups to lend support to hospitals in form of cash, equipment and facilities donations to improve their services to humanity. Ajayi, who said that FETHI had incorporated an indigent fund with which it intended

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper