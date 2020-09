John Alechenu, Abuja The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, has urged the Directorate of State Security Service, to stop harassing the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Obadiah Mailafia. Secondus enjoined the DSS to try and dispose of themselves to the mood of the times

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper