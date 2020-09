Eniola Akinkuotu, Abuja A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi, has told National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, that his cash-laden bullion vans cannot buy the governorship election of Edo State which comes up on Saturday. Ikimi said this at the mega rally of the Peoples Democratic Party in Benin, the

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper