UK threatens sanctions for perpetrators of poll violence

Adelani Adepegba, Abuja Barely 24 hours after the United States imposed visa restrictions on politicians who perpetrated electoral violence in Kogi and Bayelsa states, the United Kingdom has threatened stiffer penalties for individuals involved in similar crimes in the September 19 and October 10 governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states, respectively. The UK threatened
Source: Punch Newspaper
