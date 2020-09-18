Popular actress Foluke Daramola-Salako has reacted to the new law in Kaduna State which penalizes male rapists with castration and bilateral salpingectomy for their female counterparts. The law which was signed by the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, will ensure that the names of rapists are published in the Sex Offenders Register. In an exclusive
Source: Punch Newspaper
El-Rufais law on castration of rapists must be enforced Foluke Daramola-Salako