Olalekan Adetayo, Abuja The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, promised to support West African countries where elections will hold soon. He said the supports would be aimed at ensuring that the elections are conducted smoothly. According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the President made

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper